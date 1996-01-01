Which of the following is the correct chemical symbol for phosphorus?
A
Ph
B
Ps
C
Po
D
P
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical symbols are one- or two-letter abbreviations derived from the element's English or Latin name, with the first letter always capitalized and the second letter, if present, lowercase.
Recall that phosphorus is an element with atomic number 15 and its chemical symbol is a single capital letter 'P'.
Evaluate the given options: 'Ph', 'Ps', and 'Po' are not correct because they do not match the standard symbol for phosphorus.
Recognize that 'Ph' could be mistaken for a group of atoms called a phenyl group in organic chemistry, but it is not the symbol for phosphorus.
Conclude that the correct chemical symbol for phosphorus is simply 'P'.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table History with a bite sized video explanation from Jules