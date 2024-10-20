Which of the following weak acid-conjugate base combinations would result in an ideal buffer solution with a pH of 9.4?

a) formic acid (HCHO 2 ) and sodium formate (K a = 1.8 x 10-4)

b) benzoic acid (HC 7 H 5 O 2 ) and potassium benzoate (K a = 6.5 x 10-5)

c) hydrocyanic acid (HCN) and lithium cyanide (K a = 4.9 x 10-10)