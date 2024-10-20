Finally, calculate the density using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>d</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>m</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>V</mi></mrow></mfrac></mrow></math>, where m is mass and V is volume. Substitute the mass of ethane and the volume (22.4 L) to find the density.