Multiple Choice

Calculate the total amount of heat needed, in joules, to convert 75.0 grams of ice at -20°C to steam at 100°C. Given: the heat of fusion of water is 6.01 kJ/mol, the heat of vaporization is 40.7 kJ/mol, and the specific heats are: ice = 2.09 J/g°C, water = 4.18 J/g°C, steam = 2.00 J/g°C.