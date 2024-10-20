Multiple Choice

Ethyl chloride (C2H5Cl), a substance used as a topical anesthetic, is prepared by reaction of ethylene with hydrogen chloride: C2H4(g) + HCl(g) → C2H5Cl(g) ΔH° = -72.3 kJ. What is the value of ΔE (in kilojoules) for the reaction, assuming no work is done other than pressure-volume work?