Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify whether a gas is formed and write out the bounced chemical equation showing faces. So they give us the reactant barium carbonate with a quick solution of nitric acid. So let's write these out. So recall that barium is be a two plus and carbonate is the C 032 minus an eye on. So barium carbonate as a compound would be BAC 03. We typically write the cat eye on first and they tell us that this is a solid. So it's going to have the solid phase label for our second reactant. We have an a quick solution of nitric acid, recall that acids begin with the H plus proton. And then when we have the ending, like in the word nitric, we can recall that this is referring to the ion nitrate. So it corresponds to the eight ending and nitrate we recall is N minus. So this would be a church N 03. And again this is an aqueous solution. So it gets the acquis label because it's a soluble acid. So now what we should recognize that this is considered a double replacement reaction. And we want to recall that in double replacement reactions were taking the opposite charges and putting them together from both compounds to form our products. So we would put those two together and then we would put these two charges together. So what we're going to form is our first product where we should have barium nitrate and that's going to be be A And 032 in the subscript when we crossed the charges. And we want to recall that all nitrates are soluble. So this gets the Aquarius Phase label. So for our second product, we have The compound carbonic acid, which is going to be a church to CO3 when we cross the charges. And this is going to be a soluble carbonate. So this gets the AQ label according to our Celje bility rules. And so again, this is carbonic acid. And we want to recall that when we form carbonic acid as a product, it's going to further break down in a second reaction where we form water and carbon dioxide gas. And so this breaks down and these are technically our true products in the reaction. So we would rewrite this reaction so that we have our barium carbonate, BAC 03 solid plus our nitric acid, forming our product where we have our barium nitrate. And then we have our second products which are going to be water and carbon dioxide gas. And we want to make sure that this is balanced. So, in order to fully balance this out, we're going to place a coefficient of two in front of our nitric acid because we need to H plus ions and two nitrates according to the subscript on our product side. And we will have that when we add that coefficient in. And so here we've identified that a gas does form because our carbonic breaks down our carbonic acid, sorry, breaks down into water and carbon dioxide gas. And so our final answer is going to be our balanced chemical equation here, as well as our boxed in carbon dioxide gas. And so this will complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

