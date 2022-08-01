Quantum Numbers: Nodes Example 2

here, we need to determine the number of radio nodes that exist for five F orbital. Remember, the number of radio nodes is equal to N minus l plus one. Since the number of the orbital is five, that tells us it's the fifth shell oven. Adam. So unequal spy. Since the letter is eff that tells us what l is. Remember when the letter is f R sub global letter, that means that l equals three, so that be three plus one. So this comes out toe five minus four, which means that there's only one radio node for five F orbital.

