Which of the following is an example of an element symbol from the periodic table?
A
H2O
B
NH3
C
Na
D
CO2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an element symbol represents a single chemical element from the periodic table, usually consisting of one or two letters, with the first letter capitalized and the second letter lowercase if present.
Recognize that H2O, NH3, and CO2 are chemical formulas representing compounds made of multiple elements bonded together, not single elements.
Identify that 'Na' is the symbol for the element sodium, which is a single element on the periodic table.
Confirm that 'Na' follows the correct format for element symbols: a capital letter followed by a lowercase letter.
Conclude that among the given options, 'Na' is the correct example of an element symbol from the periodic table.
