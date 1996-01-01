Which of the following lists consists only of metals?
A
O, S, Cl
B
C, Si, P
C
Na, Fe, Cu
D
He, Ne, Ar
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of elements into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their position in the periodic table.
Step 2: Identify the elements in each list and determine their category: metals are typically found on the left and center of the periodic table, nonmetals on the right, and metalloids along the dividing line.
Step 3: For the list 'O, S, Cl', recognize that oxygen (O), sulfur (S), and chlorine (Cl) are all nonmetals.
Step 4: For the list 'C, Si, P', note that carbon (C) and phosphorus (P) are nonmetals, while silicon (Si) is a metalloid.
Step 5: For the list 'Na, Fe, Cu', identify sodium (Na), iron (Fe), and copper (Cu) as metals, confirming this list consists only of metals.
