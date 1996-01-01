Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Living organisms use energy from the metabolism of food to
create an energy-rich molecule called adenosine triphosphate
(ATP). The ATP acts as an energy source for a variety of reactions
that the living organism must carry out to survive. ATP provides
energy through its hydrolysis, which can be symbolized as follows:
ATP(aq) + H2O(l ) ¡ ADP(aq) + Pi(aq) ΔGrxn ° = -30.5 kJ
where ADP represents adenosine diphosphate and Pi represents
an inorganic phosphate group (such as HPO42 - ).
a. Calculate the equilibrium constant, K, for the given reaction
at 298 K.