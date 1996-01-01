Which of the following lists contains only metalloids?
A
C, N, O, F
B
B, Si, Ge, As
C
Na, Mg, Al, Si
D
Fe, Cu, Zn, Ag
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what metalloids are. Metalloids are elements that have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals. They are typically found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table between metals and nonmetals.
Step 2: Identify the elements in each list and determine their classification as metal, nonmetal, or metalloid based on their position in the periodic table.
Step 3: For the list C, N, O, F: These are all nonmetals (carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorine). So this list contains no metalloids.
Step 4: For the list B, Si, Ge, As: Boron (B), Silicon (Si), Germanium (Ge), and Arsenic (As) are all recognized metalloids, as they lie along the metalloid line and exhibit intermediate properties.
Step 5: For the other lists (Na, Mg, Al, Si and Fe, Cu, Zn, Ag), identify that Na, Mg, Al are metals (alkali and alkaline earth metals, and a post-transition metal), and Fe, Cu, Zn, Ag are transition metals. Only Si in the first of these two lists is a metalloid, so these lists do not contain only metalloids.
