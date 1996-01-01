Who is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table by arranging elements according to their properties?
A
John Dalton
B
Dmitri Mendeleev
C
Antoine Lavoisier
D
Marie Curie
This question is about the history of the periodic table, a fundamental concept in chemistry that organizes elements based on their properties.
John Dalton is known for his atomic theory, which introduced the idea of atoms but did not create the periodic table.
Antoine Lavoisier is famous for his work on the law of conservation of mass and identifying elements, but he did not arrange them into a periodic table.
Marie Curie is renowned for her research on radioactivity, not for developing the periodic table.
Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table by arranging elements according to their atomic masses and properties, predicting the existence of undiscovered elements.
