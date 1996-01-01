Which of the following elements is classified as a metalloid?
A
Na (Sodium)
B
O (Oxygen)
C
Fe (Iron)
D
Si (Silicon)
1
Understand the classification of elements into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties and position in the periodic table.
Recall that metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals and are typically found along the zig-zag line (stair-step line) that divides metals and nonmetals in the periodic table.
Identify the given elements: Na (Sodium) is an alkali metal, O (Oxygen) is a nonmetal, Fe (Iron) is a transition metal, and Si (Silicon) is located near the metalloid region.
Recognize that Silicon (Si) exhibits metalloid characteristics such as semiconducting behavior and intermediate electronegativity, which distinguishes it from the purely metallic or nonmetallic elements listed.
Conclude that among the options, Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid due to its position and properties.
