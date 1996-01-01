Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of metals?
A
High electrical conductivity
B
Malleability
C
Luster
D
Brittleness
Understand the typical characteristics of metals: Metals generally have high electrical conductivity, meaning they allow electric current to pass through them easily.
Recognize that metals are malleable, which means they can be hammered or rolled into thin sheets without breaking.
Know that metals exhibit luster, which is a shiny appearance due to their ability to reflect light.
Identify brittleness as a property where a material breaks or shatters easily under stress, which is generally NOT a characteristic of metals because metals tend to be ductile and malleable rather than brittle.
Conclude that among the given options, brittleness is the property that does NOT describe metals.
