Which statement best describes the properties of metalloids on the periodic table?
They exhibit only metallic properties.
They are completely nonreactive and inert.
They have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
They have properties identical to noble gases.
Understand that metalloids are elements found along the zig-zag line (stair-step line) on the periodic table that separates metals and nonmetals.
Recall that metals typically have properties such as high electrical conductivity, malleability, and luster, while nonmetals tend to be poor conductors and more brittle.
Recognize that metalloids exhibit a mix of these properties, meaning they can behave like metals in some situations and like nonmetals in others.
Evaluate each statement: 'only metallic properties' is incorrect because metalloids also show nonmetallic traits; 'completely nonreactive and inert' is false because metalloids can be reactive; 'properties identical to noble gases' is incorrect since noble gases are inert and nonmetals.
Conclude that the best description is that metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
