Analyze each option given in the problem: - "They tend to gain electrons to form anions" is more characteristic of nonmetals, as metals usually lose electrons. - "They have low melting points" is generally false for metals, which often have high melting points. - "They are good conductors of electricity" aligns with a well-known property of metals due to the presence of free-moving electrons. - "They are brittle and easily shatter" is typical of nonmetals or some ionic compounds, not metals.