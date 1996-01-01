Which of the following is a typical property of metals?
A
They tend to gain electrons to form anions.
B
They have low melting points.
C
They are good conductors of electricity.
D
They are brittle and easily shatter.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the general properties of metals in chemistry. Metals typically have characteristics such as high electrical conductivity, malleability, ductility, and a tendency to lose electrons to form cations.
Analyze each option given in the problem:
- "They tend to gain electrons to form anions" is more characteristic of nonmetals, as metals usually lose electrons.
- "They have low melting points" is generally false for metals, which often have high melting points.
- "They are good conductors of electricity" aligns with a well-known property of metals due to the presence of free-moving electrons.
- "They are brittle and easily shatter" is typical of nonmetals or some ionic compounds, not metals.
Recall that metals have a 'sea of electrons' which allows electrons to move freely, making metals good conductors of electricity.
Conclude that the property 'They are good conductors of electricity' is the typical property of metals among the options provided.
Summarize that identifying typical metal properties involves understanding electron behavior, physical characteristics, and comparing these to the options given.
