Predict the stronger acid in each pair: (c) HBrO3 or HBrO2

Hi everyone for this problem, it reads which acid is stronger and we have two acids here and we can see that we have two oxy acids. And for oxy acids, we want to look at the number of oxygen atoms because that's going to give us the answer to which one is more acidic. Okay, so the rule of thumb is for oxy acids, the greater the number of oxygen's equals, the stronger the acid. Okay, so let's take a look at what we have. We have h c l 04 and here we see. We have four oxygen's and we have Hc L 02, which has two oxygen's. Okay, so out of the two, because we're looking at the number of oxygen's, the greater number, the greater the number of oxygen's, the greater the strength. So our HCL- 04 is going to equal the stronger acid. Okay, so that is the answer to this problem. I hope this was helpful.

