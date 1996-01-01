Which equation best represents the behavior of glucose (C6H12O6) when it dissolves in water?
A
C6H12O6 (s) → 6 C (s) + 12 H2 (g) + 6 O2 (g)
B
C6H12O6 (s) → 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (l)
C
C6H12O6 (s) → C6H12O6 (aq)
D
C6H12O6 (s) → C6H12O6^+ (aq) + e^- (aq)
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of glucose and its behavior in water. Glucose (C6H12O6) is a molecular compound that dissolves in water by dispersing as intact molecules rather than breaking down into atoms or ions.
Step 2: Analyze the given equations. The first two equations show glucose decomposing into elements or combustion products, which are chemical reactions, not dissolution processes.
Step 3: Recognize that dissolution involves the physical process of glucose molecules separating and dispersing uniformly in water, represented by glucose going from solid (s) to aqueous (aq) form without changing its chemical structure.
Step 4: Identify that the correct dissolution equation is the one showing glucose solid converting to glucose aqueous: $C\_6H\_{12}O\_6 (s) \rightarrow C\_6H\_{12}O\_6 (aq)$.
Step 5: Understand that glucose does not ionize significantly in water, so equations showing ion formation or electron transfer are incorrect for simple dissolution.
