Which of the following statements about copper is correct?
A
Copper reacts vigorously with cold water.
B
Copper is highly reactive with oxygen at room temperature.
C
Copper is a good conductor of electricity.
D
Copper is a nonmetal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the properties of copper by recalling its position in the periodic table and its general characteristics. Copper is a transition metal known for its electrical conductivity and malleability.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement 'Copper reacts vigorously with cold water.' Metals that react vigorously with cold water are typically alkali metals or alkaline earth metals, not copper. Copper is quite unreactive with water at room temperature.
Step 3: Consider the statement 'Copper is highly reactive with oxygen at room temperature.' Copper does oxidize, but not vigorously; it forms a patina (a greenish layer) over time, indicating slow oxidation rather than high reactivity.
Step 4: Analyze the statement 'Copper is a good conductor of electricity.' Copper is well-known for its excellent electrical conductivity, which is why it is widely used in electrical wiring and components.
Step 5: Review the statement 'Copper is a nonmetal.' Copper is a metal, specifically a transition metal, so this statement is incorrect.
