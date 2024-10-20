Understand that Henry's Law relates the concentration of a gas in a liquid to the partial pressure of that gas above the liquid. The formula is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi> = <msub><mi>k</mi><mi>H</mi></msub><mi>P</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi></math> is the concentration of the gas, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>k</mi><mi>H</mi></msub></math> is the Henry's law constant, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi></math> is the partial pressure of the gas.