Multiple Choice

A 10.5-g ice cube at 0°C is placed onto a 245-g block of aluminum. Calculate the temperature change of the aluminum upon the complete melting of the ice. Assume that all of the energy required to melt the ice comes from the aluminum. The specific heat capacity of aluminum is 0.897 J/g°C and the heat of fusion of ice is 334 J/g. What is the temperature change of the aluminum?