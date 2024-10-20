Multiple Choice

A 1.05 x 10^3 g piece of iron (specific heat = 0.499 J g^-1 °C^-1) is dropped into 0.652 kg of water, and the water temperature rises from 24.9°C to 35.2°C. What must have been the initial temperature of the iron? Specific heat of water is 4.18 J g^-1 °C^-1.