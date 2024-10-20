For each compound, determine the number of chloride ions produced per mole of compound. MgCl2 dissociates into one Mg²⁺ ion and two Cl⁻ ions, LiCl dissociates into one Li⁺ ion and one Cl⁻ ion, AlCl3 dissociates into one Al³⁺ ion and three Cl⁻ ions, and CaCl2 dissociates into one Ca²⁺ ion and two Cl⁻ ions.