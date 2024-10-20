Multiple Choice

The rate constant of a chemical reaction increased from 0.100 s⁻¹ to 3.20 s⁻¹ upon raising the temperature from 25.0 °C to 55.0 °C. Calculate the value of (1/T1 - 1/T2) in Kelvin⁻¹, where T1 is the initial temperature and T2 is the final temperature.