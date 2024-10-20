Multiple Choice

The reaction N2 + O2 → 2NO takes place in the gas phase. The rate constant at 250 K is 4.32 × 10^13 M⁻¹s⁻¹, and at 275 K the rate constant is 8.19 × 10^13 M⁻¹s⁻¹. Calculate the frequency factor (A) for the reaction using the Arrhenius equation.