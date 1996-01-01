In energy levels or shells surrounding the nucleus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of an atom: it consists of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, and electrons that are not inside the nucleus but are found in regions around it.
Recall that electrons are arranged in specific areas called energy levels or shells, which are like layers surrounding the nucleus.
Recognize that electrons are not attached directly to protons; instead, they are held around the nucleus by the electrostatic attraction between the negatively charged electrons and the positively charged protons.
Note that the atomic core refers to the nucleus plus inner electrons, but electrons themselves are not located inside the nucleus.
Conclude that electrons are located in energy levels or shells surrounding the nucleus, which is why the correct answer is 'In energy levels or shells surrounding the nucleus.'
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules