Multiple Choice

What is the vapor pressure of a solution made by dissolving 150.0 grams of sucrose (C12H22O11) in 250.0 grams of water at 25.0 °C? The molar mass of sucrose is 342.34 g/mol, the molar mass of water is 18.02 g/mol, and the vapor pressure of pure water at 25.0 °C is 23.8 mmHg.