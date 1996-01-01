Under which of the following conditions will an atom be the most stable?
A
When it has a positive charge
B
When it has a complete octet of electrons in its valence shell
C
When it has only one electron in its valence shell
D
When it has an equal number of protons and neutrons
1
Understand that atomic stability is often related to the electron configuration, especially the arrangement of electrons in the valence shell (outermost shell).
Recall the octet rule, which states that atoms tend to be most stable when they have eight electrons in their valence shell, resembling the electron configuration of noble gases.
Analyze the options: having a positive charge means losing electrons, which can destabilize the atom; having only one electron in the valence shell means the atom is highly reactive; having equal protons and neutrons relates to nuclear stability, not chemical stability.
Recognize that the condition 'having a complete octet of electrons in its valence shell' corresponds to the most chemically stable state for an atom.
Conclude that the atom is most stable when it has a complete octet of electrons in its valence shell, as this configuration minimizes energy and reactivity.
