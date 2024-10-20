Partial pressures of the following equilibrium mixture at 955 K are: 130 torr methane, 92 torr hydrogen sulfide, 167 torr hydrogen gas and 532 torr carbon disulfide. What is the value of Kc at 955 K?

CH4(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 4 H2(g) + CS2(g)