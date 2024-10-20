Calculate K c for: C(s) + ½ O 2 (g) + H 2 (g) ⇌ ½ CH 3 OH(g) + ½ CO(g) K c = ?

Given the following reactions:

4 C(s) + 2 O 2 (g) ⇌ 4 CO(g) K p = 2.11 x 1043

CH 3 OH(g) + H 2 O(g) ⇌ CO 2 (g) + 3 H 2 (g) K p = 7.17 x 10–2

CO(g) + H 2 O(g) ⇌ CO 2 (g) + H 2 (g) K p = 2.00 x 103