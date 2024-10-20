Use the ideal gas law equation \( PV = nRT \) to find the number of moles \( n \) of the gas. Here, \( P \) is the pressure in atm, \( V \) is the volume in liters, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.

View full solution