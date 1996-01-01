Which of the following represents the formula of the ion formed when potassium achieves a noble-gas electron configuration?
A
K^{2+}
B
K_2^+
C
K^-
D
K^+
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of potassium (K), which is 19. This means a neutral potassium atom has 19 protons and 19 electrons.
Recall that potassium achieves a noble-gas electron configuration by losing electrons to match the electron configuration of the nearest noble gas with fewer electrons, which is argon (Ar) with 18 electrons.
Determine how many electrons potassium must lose to reach the electron configuration of argon. Since potassium has 19 electrons, it must lose 1 electron to have 18 electrons.
Recognize that losing one electron results in a positively charged ion with a charge of +1, represented as $K^{+}$.
Evaluate the given options and confirm that $K^{+}$ correctly represents the ion formed when potassium achieves a noble-gas electron configuration.
