Identify the conversion factor between liters and milliliters. Since 1 liter (L) is equal to 1000 milliliters (mL), we use this relationship for the conversion.
Write the conversion setup as a multiplication: multiply the given volume in liters by the conversion factor to get milliliters. This can be expressed as $\text{volume in mL} = \text{volume in L} \times 1000$.
Substitute the given value into the equation: $\text{volume in mL} = 12.34 \times 1000$.
Perform the multiplication to find the volume in milliliters (do not calculate the final number here, just set up the expression).
Interpret the result as the number of milliliters equivalent to 12.34 liters, ensuring the units are correctly labeled as mL.
Watch next
Master Conversion Factors with a bite sized video explanation from Jules