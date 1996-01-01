Which statement best describes the difference between a neutral element and an ion?
A
A neutral element is always a gas, while an ion is always a solid.
B
A neutral element has a positive charge, while an ion has a negative charge.
C
A neutral element has an equal number of protons and electrons, while an ion has an unequal number of protons and electrons.
D
A neutral element contains only neutrons, while an ion contains only protons.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a neutral element (or atom) has an equal number of protons (positively charged) and electrons (negatively charged), which results in no overall electrical charge.
Recognize that an ion is formed when an atom gains or loses electrons, causing an imbalance between the number of protons and electrons, and thus carrying a net positive or negative charge.
Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their claims: for example, a neutral element is not always a gas, and ions are not always solids; also, neutral elements do not have only neutrons, and ions do not contain only protons.
Focus on the key difference: neutrality depends on equal numbers of protons and electrons, while ions have unequal numbers, leading to a charge.
Conclude that the best description is that a neutral element has equal protons and electrons, whereas an ion has an unequal number of protons and electrons.
