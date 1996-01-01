Which statement correctly describes how isotopes of a given element differ and how they are similar?
A
Isotopes have different numbers of protons and the same number of neutrons.
B
Isotopes have different chemical properties because they have different numbers of electrons.
C
Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
D
Isotopes have the same mass number but different atomic numbers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of isotopes. Isotopes are atoms of the same element that have the same number of protons but differ in the number of neutrons.
Step 2: Recall that the number of protons defines the element and its atomic number, so isotopes must have the same atomic number.
Step 3: Recognize that the difference in the number of neutrons causes isotopes to have different mass numbers (mass number = protons + neutrons).
Step 4: Note that isotopes generally have very similar chemical properties because chemical behavior is primarily determined by the number of electrons, which equals the number of protons in a neutral atom.
Step 5: Evaluate the given statements based on these facts: the correct description is that isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
Watch next
Master Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules