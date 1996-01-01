Why does common table salt (NaCl) have a high melting point?
Because it is composed of large molecules that are difficult to separate.
Because it forms hydrogen bonds between its ions.
Because it contains covalent bonds that require a lot of energy to break.
Because it is held together by strong ionic bonds between Na+ and Cl- ions.
Understand the nature of the bonding in common table salt (NaCl). NaCl is composed of sodium ions (Na\^+) and chloride ions (Cl\^-), which are held together by ionic bonds.
Recall that ionic bonds are electrostatic attractions between positively and negatively charged ions. These attractions are generally very strong compared to other types of intermolecular forces.
Recognize that the high melting point of NaCl is due to the large amount of energy required to overcome these strong ionic bonds and separate the ions from the crystal lattice.
Contrast ionic bonding with other types of bonding such as covalent bonds (which involve sharing electrons) and hydrogen bonds (which are weaker intermolecular forces), noting that NaCl does not have these types of bonds between its ions.
Conclude that the strong ionic bonds between Na\^+ and Cl\^- ions in the crystal lattice are responsible for the high melting point of common table salt.
