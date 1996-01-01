Three apothecary ounces are approximately equal to how many milliliters (mL)?
A
93 mL
B
120 mL
C
90 mL
D
100 mL
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: You need to convert 3 apothecary ounces to milliliters (mL). This is a unit conversion problem between volume units.
Recall the conversion factor: 1 apothecary ounce is approximately equal to 31 mL. This is a standard conversion used in pharmacy and chemistry.
Set up the conversion calculation using the factor: Multiply the number of apothecary ounces by the conversion factor to get milliliters. Mathematically, this is $3 \text{ oz} \times 31 \frac{\text{mL}}{\text{oz}}$.
Perform the multiplication (conceptually): Multiply 3 by 31 to find the volume in milliliters. This will give you the approximate volume in mL.
Compare your result to the given answer choices to select the closest value.
