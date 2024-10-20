First, calculate the molar mass of acetone (C₃H₆O). The molar mass is the sum of the atomic masses of all atoms in the molecule. Use the periodic table to find the atomic masses: Carbon (C) is approximately 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) is approximately 1.01 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) is approximately 16.00 g/mol. Therefore, the molar mass of acetone is calculated as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mn>3</mn><mo>×</mo><mn>12.01</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>6</mn><mo>×</mo><mn>1.01</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>16.00</mn></mrow></math> g/mol.