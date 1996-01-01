Welcome back everyone in this example. We're asked based on the given flow chart, what is the difference between Group two sulfide precipitates and group three sulfide precipitates. So we're focusing on group to hear and group three. So we want to follow our flow chart where when we start from the top and we recognize that we add our sulfuric acid and .2 molar hydrochloric acid, we reach the point where we either it will decant eight or precipitate into our group to acid insoluble sulfides. So based on this edition of sulfuric acid or hydrochloric acid at a concentration of .2 molar, we can confirm that group to sulfides precipitate in an acidic solution because we should recall that hydrochloric acid and sulfuric acid are both of our memorized strong acids. Moving forward. We would follow our flow chart where we see that if we add our unknown carry on to a solution of ammonium sulfide at the ph of eight, We will either decanted or precipitate into our group three base insoluble sulfides and hydroxide. And so we would confirm that our group three sulfides precipitate in a basic solution. Recall that our ammonium sulfide is one of our strong basis. We also want to make note of the fact that the Celje bility constant K. S. P. Of cat ions in Group three is greater and we'll make some more room here. The case p of Arkady answered Group three is greater than the Celje bility product constant of Arkady ons in Group two. And so if our concentration of our sulfide exceeds the K. S. P. Of our group to carry ons, then it will precipitate in a solution of our based that should be added ammonium sulfide to give us our precipitate of Group three, insoluble sulfides and hydroxide. Now, for our final answer to complete this example, the difference between Group two sulfide precipitates and group three sulfide precipitates is going to be our statement here where we said that group to sulfides will precipitate in an acidic solution and group three sulfides will precipitate in a basic solution. So what's highlighted in yellow is our final answer. I hope everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

