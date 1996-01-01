Atoms of a specific element always have a constant number of _____.
A
isotopes
B
protons
C
neutrons
D
electrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atoms of a specific element are defined by their atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus.
Recognize that while the number of neutrons can vary (leading to different isotopes), and the number of electrons can change (leading to ions), the number of protons remains constant for all atoms of the same element.
Recall that the atomic number uniquely identifies an element and does not change between atoms of that element.
Therefore, the constant number in atoms of a specific element is the number of protons.
Summarize that isotopes differ in neutrons, ions differ in electrons, but the defining characteristic of an element is its proton count.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules