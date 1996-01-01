Which scientist is credited with discovering the arrangement of the modern periodic table?
A
John Dalton
B
Dmitri Mendeleev
C
Antoine Lavoisier
D
Marie Curie
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical development of the periodic table, which is a fundamental concept in chemistry organizing elements by their properties.
Recall that John Dalton is known for the atomic theory, not the periodic table arrangement.
Recognize that Antoine Lavoisier contributed to the identification of elements and the law of conservation of mass, but did not arrange the periodic table.
Identify Dmitri Mendeleev as the scientist who is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table, arranging elements by increasing atomic mass and predicting properties of undiscovered elements.
Note that Marie Curie is famous for her work on radioactivity, not the periodic table arrangement.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules