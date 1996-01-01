Which statement best describes how an atomic model can be used to explain the charge of the particles in Thomson's cathode ray beams?
A
The atomic model shows that cathode ray particles are negatively charged electrons, which explains the deflection of the beams by electric and magnetic fields.
B
The atomic model indicates that cathode ray particles are neutral atoms, so they are unaffected by electric or magnetic fields.
C
The atomic model demonstrates that cathode ray particles are positively charged protons, accounting for their attraction to the negative plate.
D
The atomic model suggests that cathode ray particles are composed of both positive and negative charges, resulting in no net charge.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that Thomson's cathode ray experiment involved beams of particles that were deflected by electric and magnetic fields, indicating these particles carried an electric charge.
Understand that the atomic model proposed by Thomson introduced the idea of electrons as negatively charged particles within the atom, which explained the nature of the cathode rays.
Recognize that the deflection of the cathode rays toward the positive plate in the experiment shows the particles must be negatively charged, consistent with electrons.
Note that the atomic model does not describe cathode rays as neutral atoms or positively charged protons, because neutral particles would not be deflected and protons are much heavier and not emitted in cathode rays.
Conclude that the atomic model explains the cathode ray particles as negatively charged electrons, which accounts for their behavior in electric and magnetic fields.
