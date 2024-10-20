Multiple Choice

Using Hess's Law, calculate ΔH for the reaction 2 S (s) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 SO3 (g) at 298 K given the following reactions and their enthalpy changes: 1. S (s) + O2 (g) → SO2 (g) ΔH = -296.1 kJ 2. 2 SO3 (g) → 2 SO2 (g) + O2 (g) ΔH = 198.2 kJ