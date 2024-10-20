Use reaction 3 to cancel out H2O and H2: Multiply by 3/2 to get 3/2 H2(g) + 3/4 O2(g) → 3/2 H2O(g). Adjust ΔH⁰ to 3/2 * -241.8 kJ = -362.7 kJ. Combine all adjusted reactions to achieve the target reaction and sum their ΔH⁰ values to find the ΔH⁰ for the target reaction.