Multiple Choice

Calculate ΔH_rxn for the reaction: N2O (g) + NO2 (g) → 3 NO (g) using the following reactions and given ΔH values: 1) 2 NO (g) + O2 (g) → 2 NO2 (g), ΔH = -113.1 kJ; 2) N2 (g) + O2 (g) → 2 NO (g), ΔH = +182.6 kJ; 3) 2 N2O (g) → 2 N2 (g) + O2 (g), ΔH = -163.2 kJ.