Which of the following observations is always evidence of a chemical change?
A
Dissolving sugar in water
B
Change in temperature without any other change
C
Formation of a new substance with different properties
D
Change in the state from solid to liquid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties and compositions compared to the original substances.
Analyze each observation to determine if it indicates a chemical change or a physical change:
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because the sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically alter; the substance remains sugar.
A change in temperature alone, without any other change, is not necessarily a chemical change; it could be a physical change such as heating or cooling.
A change in state from solid to liquid (melting) is a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains the same.
Therefore, the observation that always indicates a chemical change is the formation of a new substance with different properties, as this means the original substances have undergone a chemical reaction.
