Compounds containing silicon and oxygen atoms arranged in a tetrahedral structure
B
Simple oxides of metals such as magnesium oxide
C
Ionic compounds formed from sodium and chloride ions
D
Organic molecules composed primarily of carbon and hydrogen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that silicates are a class of compounds primarily composed of silicon and oxygen atoms.
Recall that in silicates, silicon atoms are typically bonded to oxygen atoms in a specific geometric arrangement called a tetrahedron, where one silicon atom is surrounded by four oxygen atoms.
Recognize that this tetrahedral structure is the fundamental building block of silicate minerals, which can link together in various ways to form different silicate structures.
Compare the given options to this definition: simple oxides like magnesium oxide do not have this tetrahedral silicon-oxygen structure; ionic compounds like sodium chloride are composed of different ions; organic molecules are mainly carbon and hydrogen and do not contain silicon-oxygen tetrahedra.
Conclude that the best description of silicates is 'Compounds containing silicon and oxygen atoms arranged in a tetrahedral structure.'
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules