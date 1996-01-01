Hello everyone today. We are being asked to provide the ionic equation. When our lead chrome eight, a slightly soluble ionic solid reacts with a strong acid. So reviewing our definitions, we know that an acid is going to be a proton donor and then a base is going to be the opposite. So it's going to be a proton except er So we have our lead chrome eight it's going to associate and to lead it two plus ions and chrome eight to minus ions. We know that it's reacting with a strong acid and a strong acid is going to completely disassociate its hydrogen ions. So it's going to completely disassociate. And so we have our final net ionic equation. We're going to have our lead chrome eight As a solid, react with hydrogen ions acquis of course teal us hydrogen chrome eight And lead two plus in the form. And this will be our final answer. I hope this helped. And until next time.

