Which SI unit is used to measure the mass of an object?
A
second
B
meter
C
mole
D
kilogram
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the SI unit used to measure the mass of an object.
Recall that the International System of Units (SI) defines specific base units for different physical quantities: time is measured in seconds (s), length in meters (m), amount of substance in moles (mol), and mass in kilograms (kg).
Identify that 'second' is the SI unit for time, not mass.
Recognize that 'meter' is the SI unit for length, not mass.
Conclude that the SI unit for mass is the 'kilogram', which is the base unit used to measure the mass of an object.
