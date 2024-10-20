Consider the average rate of reaction: The average rate of a reaction is calculated over a specific time interval. It can be expressed as \( \text{Rate} = \frac{\Delta [ ext{Reactant}]}{\Delta t} \) or \( \text{Rate} = \frac{\Delta [ ext{Product}]}{\Delta t} \), where \( \Delta [ ext{Reactant}] \) and \( \Delta [ ext{Product}] \) are the changes in concentration over time \( \Delta t \).